Elections at RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Board of Directors held elections for chair and vicechair on November 5, 2020. The elections took place during the inaugural board meeting at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

• Director Karla Kozakevich, Electoral Area “E” (Naramata) is elected 2021 RDOS board chair.

• Director Spencer Coyne, Town of Princeton (Mayor) is elected 2021 RDOS board vice-chair.

The Regional Board consists of elected representatives from each of the nine electoral areas and appointed

representatives from six member municipalities within the RDOS: City of Penticton, District of Summerland, Village of Keremeos, Town of Princeton, Town of Oliver and Town of Osoyoos.

The Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District (OSRHD) Board of Directors, which consists of the

same members as the Regional District, also held elections for chair and vice-chair on November 5, 2020.

• Judy Sentes, City of Penticton (Councillor) is elected 2021 OSRHD board chair.

• Director Sue McKortoff, Town of Osoyoos (Mayor) is elected OSRHD vice-chair.

OSRHD funds a share of hospital projects and equipment. Meetings are held on the same day as the regular meeting of the Regional Board.