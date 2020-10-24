Election results

Mail in ballots, advance polling results, absentee votes and today’s voting – a final result unlikely until November 9th at the earliest

October 24th Saturday – General Election Day

Absentee ballots must be counted by hand 13 days later – starting November 6th

Time to count those ballots – number of days unknown

As for calling the election tonight – likely predicated on the “POLLING” predictions

Safe seats vs swing ridings

Boundary Similkameen could flip

Penticton will go Liberal with Dan Ashton

So without predicting a winner or looking into a glass ball

NDP wins election – with exact details not known.

Will be interesting to see how Elections BC will announce anything Saturday without the count of absentee ballots…………..