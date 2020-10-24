Election results

Mail in ballots, advance polling results, absentee votes and today’s voting – a final result unlikely until November 9th at the earliest
October 24th Saturday – General Election Day
Absentee ballots must be counted by hand 13 days later – starting November 6th
Time to count those ballots – number of days unknown
As for calling the election tonight – likely predicated on the “POLLING” predictions
Safe seats vs swing ridings
Boundary Similkameen could flip
Penticton will go Liberal with Dan Ashton
So without predicting a winner or looking into a glass ball
NDP wins election – with exact details not known.
Will be interesting to see how Elections BC will announce anything Saturday without the count of absentee ballots…………..
Leave a Reply