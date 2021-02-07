Election – February 18th

Chief Candidates listed on the ballot:
Sandra Falkus
Ron Hall
Clarence Louie
Councillor Candidates listed on the ballot:
Lindsay Anderson (Kovacs)
Leona Baptiste (incumbent)
Tony Baptiste
Kathy Falkus
Delaney Red Owl Hall
Sonya Jensen
Sammy Jo Louie (incumbent)
Trenton Marion Manossa-Gabriel
Nathan McGinnis (incumbent)
Ronny (Veronica) McGinnis (incumbent)
Marlin Tanner
Incumbent Justin Hall is not listed
These are the candidates listed on the ballots; however, anyone can potentially withdraw before the poll closes on voting day.
