Election – February 18th

Chief Candidates listed on the ballot:

Sandra Falkus

Ron Hall

Clarence Louie

Councillor Candidates listed on the ballot:

Lindsay Anderson (Kovacs)

Leona Baptiste (incumbent)

Tony Baptiste

Kathy Falkus

Delaney Red Owl Hall

Sonya Jensen

Sammy Jo Louie (incumbent)

Trenton Marion Manossa-Gabriel

Nathan McGinnis (incumbent)

Ronny (Veronica) McGinnis (incumbent)

Marlin Tanner

Incumbent Justin Hall is not listed

These are the candidates listed on the ballots; however, anyone can potentially withdraw before the poll closes on voting day.