Election – February 18th

,

Chief Candidates listed on the ballot:

Sandra Falkus
Ron Hall
Clarence Louie

Councillor Candidates listed on the ballot:

Lindsay Anderson (Kovacs)
Leona Baptiste (incumbent)
Tony Baptiste
Kathy Falkus
Delaney Red Owl Hall
Sonya Jensen
Sammy Jo Louie (incumbent)
Trenton Marion Manossa-Gabriel
Nathan McGinnis (incumbent)
Ronny (Veronica) McGinnis (incumbent)
Marlin Tanner

Incumbent Justin Hall is not listed

These are the candidates listed on the ballots; however, anyone can potentially withdraw before the poll closes on voting day.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*