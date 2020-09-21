Election call in BC – likely TODAY

Update – Premier Horgan to announce this morning after a meet with Lt. Governor.

***

Nothing official yet but political pundits say – Tuesday at the latest if the Premier wants and election prior to November 7.

BC elections must be on Saturday and sufficient time must be available to prepare the list of voters, mail outs, advance polls etc.

In Boundary Similkameen – the sitting MLA is not running again.

To the best of our knowledge no nomination meeting has been scheduled for the NDP or the Liberals – the two groups to battle it out.

ODN has attempted to contact sources within the NDP and the Liberal Party – but so far no contact, no communication, no candidates announced.