Election call in BC – likely TODAY

Update – Premier Horgan to announce this morning after a meet with Lt. Governor.
***
Nothing official yet but political pundits say – Tuesday at the latest if the Premier wants and election prior to November 7.
BC elections must be on Saturday and sufficient time must be available to prepare the list of voters, mail outs, advance polls etc.
In Boundary Similkameen – the sitting MLA is not running again.
To the best of our knowledge no nomination meeting has been scheduled for the NDP or the Liberals – the two groups to battle it out.
ODN has attempted to contact sources within the NDP and the Liberal Party – but so far no contact, no communication, no candidates announced.
Comments
Debbie Lee says
The province (and globe) is dealing with one huge crisis already. Don’t add more confusion to it.
John Horgan was voted in and hired by some BC citizens to do a job for four years. He should honor that assigned position that was given to him and paid for by us.
Why spend more money to hold an election now, when people can’t even pay rent or are about to possible lose their homes, or perhaps have lost their jobs or business as well as the fact we are still in the middle of a pandemic with no sign of any immunization against it.
His position goes until 2021, and so, in my opinion he should honour that, continuing to show exempliary decision making as he has been doing.
Careful what you wish for John.