Chief:

Sandra Falkus 32

Ron Hall 57

Clarence Louie 181 – Incumbent

Louie, 60, who has held 14 terms as Chief since 1984. His only loss came in an election held in 1989 when Hub George was chosen.

Louie granted the Order of BC, Order of Canada and the key to the Town of Oliver.

Councillors:

Leona Baptiste 152 incumbent

Sonya Jensen 177 newly elected

Sammy Jo Louie 162 incumbent

Nathan McGinnis 145 incumbent

Ronnie McGinnis 135 incumbent