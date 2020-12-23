Effective this week – Tipping fees go up in Osoyoos

A review of landfill tipping fees has been conducted in order to offset some of the increases in costs associated with the operations of the Osoyoos landfill.

Therefore, in accordance with Waste Management Services and Regulations Bylaw No. 1370, 2020, the following rate changes will take effect on December 21, 2020:

Osoyoos & District Sanitary Landfill rates/fees will change from $110 per metric tonne to $114.99 per metric tonne, unless otherwise specified. The minimum charge per load will change from $5.00 to $6.50. Assessed Demolition and Renovation Mixed Loads rates will change from $500 per metric tonne to $525 per metric tonne.

Non-Assessed Demolition and Renovation Mixed Loads rates will change from $700 per metric tonne to $730 per metric tonne.

Construction Mixed Loads rates will change from $700 per metric tonne to $730 per metric tonne.

Controlled Waste rates will change from $200 per metric tonne to $210 per metric tonne.

Recyclable Gypsum Board rates will change from $110 per metric tonne to $115 per metric tonne.

The Oversize Tires rate will change from $500 per metric tonne to $525 per metric tonne.

The minimum charge for Yard Waste loads over 100 kg will change from $5.00 to $6.50.

The rate for Compostable Waste Sales for volumes less than 5 metric tonnes will change from $50 per metric tonne to $60 per metric tonne.

The additional cost for Mattresses and Box Springs will change from $10 per mattress/box spring to $15 per mattress/box spring.

The cost for additional Garbage Tags will change from $2.40 each to $2.50 each.