Ed Chow hired to run Town of Oliver

The Town of Oliver is pleased to announce Mr. Ed Chow as its new Chief Administrative Officer effective July 5, 2021.

“One of Council’s highest priorities is to select a qualified CAO for our community, said Mayor Martin Johansen.

Mr. Chow will be coming from Alberta where he has held two CAO roles over the last ten years. Prior to his time in Alberta, he began his local government career with the City of Nelson. His experience in both the private and public sector has given him a well rounded background with skill sets that are ideally

suited for the Town’s operations.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join a dedicated team of Council and Staff at the Town of Oliver. As Canada’s Wine Capital, Oliver is rich in heritage, culture, and a quality of life that is second to none, said Mr. Chow.

Ed Chow will be replacing CAO Cathy Cowan who retires June 30 and has served the Town for 10 years in her 30 years in local government.