Eathquake yesterday in Boise

April 1, 2020, 7:41 am
6.5 on Richter Scale at about 4:30 pm Tuesday
Gail Blidook says
April 1, 2020 at 8:52 am
Yes, it occurred 72 miles Northeast of Boise at 4:52 PT and the effects were felt in surrounding states of Washington, Wyoming and Utah. Reports came in from BC towns including Oliver, up the valley to Vernon, East to Grand Forks,Trail and even Calgary.
I felt the house start to rock in a wave like motion at 4:58 for about 10-15 seconds and blinds swayed for several minutes.
Comments
