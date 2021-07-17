E. Coli at Osoyoos beaches

Cottonwood Beach and Legion Beach Poor Water Quality
Swimming not Recommended
Due to unsatisfactory bacteriological results from water samples taken at Legion and Cottonwood Beaches, the Town of Osoyoos is issuing a swimming advisory for these locations. This swimming advisory will be in effect until such time that water samples return to a satisfactory nature.
Satisfactory:
Samples taken over a 30-day period contain an average of LESS THAN or EQUAL TO 200 E. coli bacteria/100ml.
Unsatisfactory:
Samples taken over a 30-day period contain an average of MORE THAN 200 E. coli bacteria/100ml, and/or a series of single sample results EXCEED 400 E. coli bacteria/100ml.
