E. Coli at Osoyoos beaches

Due to unsatisfactory bacteriological results from water samples taken at Legion and Cottonwood Beaches, the Town of Osoyoos is issuing a swimming advisory for these locations. This swimming advisory will be in effect until such time that water samples return to a satisfactory nature.

Satisfactory:

Samples taken over a 30-day period contain an average of LESS THAN or EQUAL TO 200 E. coli bacteria/100ml.

Unsatisfactory:

Samples taken over a 30-day period contain an average of MORE THAN 200 E. coli bacteria/100ml, and/or a series of single sample results EXCEED 400 E. coli bacteria/100ml.