Dry summer anticipated – fear of flooding: “not high”

The weather during the first half of May was seasonal, leading to normal snow melt rates.

Overall, the provincial snowpack is near normal for May 15th, 2021, with an average of 103% from all snow measurements across B.C. (decreasing slightly from the May 1st value of 106%).

The overall snowpack at all automated snow weather stations has dropped 23% from peak snow accumulation, indicating a slightly earlier than normal melt onset.

Spring conditions in the South Interior have been favourable with respect to flooding as dry weather, combined with periodic warm and cool spells, has moderated seasonal peak flows.

Rivers and creeks in the South Interior are no longer a risk for snow melt related flooding but are still susceptible to flooding from heavy rainfall events or multiple storm systems. The combination of an early melt of the snow pack and lack of spring rainfall increases the risk for significant drought and low flow situations through the summer for many areas in southern B.C.

Weather

The weather during the first half of May for British Columbia was primarily uneventful, with seasonal temperatures and limited precipitation. On average, the provincial snow pack melted at average to slightly above average rates from May 1st to May 15th. One exception to this was a very warm period from May 15th to 17th that increased snow melt rate considerably. The upcoming weather forecast continues to indicate the potential for relatively warm and dry conditions throughout B.C. to the end of May.

River Forecast Centre BC