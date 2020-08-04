Dry Lake fire near Princeton – fire of note

43 properties in Upper Similkameen on alert

Dry Lake (K60864)

Last updated: Monday, August 3, 2020 at 7:07 PM

Location: approximately 24 kilometres northwest of Princeton

Discovered: Sunday, August 2, 2020

Size: 22.0 hectares (estimated)

Status: Active

Interface: Interface Interface Fire

Cause: Lightning

• 29 firefighters

• 4 helicopters

• 11 heavy equipment

Currently, there are 29 personnel working on site with 11 pieces of heavy equipment to establish control lines. Helicopters and airtankers are working to apply water to the hottest areas of the fire to allow ground crews to build control lines safely. Once it is safe to do so, ground personnel will work their way into the fire to expand their water delivery system while also wrapping the fire in hose lay. An equipment group will be remaining on the fire overnight.