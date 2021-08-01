Dry conditions – Town moves to Stage 3 – once a week watering

Stage 3 Water Restrictions take effect July 30, 2021 for water system users

within the Town boundaries and portions of RDOS Electoral Area ‘C’ (rural

Oliver).

Residential Users – One Day Per Week:

Odd numbered houses – Wednesday

Even numbered houses – Friday

Agriculture, Commercial and Industrial Users:

At Stage 2 users were asked to reduce 30% – the Town is asking these users to continue to reduce irrigation use for farming, commercial and industrial use.

Agricultural customers (farm status) may continue to water to maintain the health of their crops but are being asked to voluntarily reduce consumption and continue to monitor for leaks and reducing watering during the heat of the day if possible.

Residents are encouraged to adjust their residential underground irrigation systems to water lawns, trees and shrubs between midnight (12:01 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.)on their watering day. Extra hand watering is permitted for personal gardens, trees and shrubs.

Public Works Crews and Bylaw Enforcement are visiting properties who may be in violation of the water restrictions. Non-compliant properties can be fined $250 through Bylaw Notice Enforcement Bylaw 1406, with a $100.00 fee applied if water service has been turned off.

Publisher: ODN apologizes for any confusion

Stage had my strata watering on Wednesday and Saturday – the guru changed all that.

Adding to my confusion – and maybe yours.