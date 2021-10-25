Drought conditions diminish

Lifting Stage 3 Water Restrictions Placed on July 30, 2021

The Town of Oliver is lifting all water restrictions previously in place for water users within the Town’s boundary and the rural system users, effective October 25, 2021.

“We really appreciate the effort water system users put into water conservation this year, particularly during such an intense drought season like we experienced,” noted Mayor Johansen. “It is great to be able to lift all restrictions for our water systems after such a long, dry summer season. Mandatory restrictions will likely serve as a tool for managing droughts in the future as a way of stretching out the available water supply. Restrictions are rare for the Oliver water system, but at some point in the future we will likely need to apply them again”.

Shawn Goodsell, Director of Operations reported that with the continuation of the Stage 3 water restrictions, “there was a noticeable reduction in water usage that helped us get through the irrigation season, we thank everyone for doing their part”.