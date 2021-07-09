Drop in !! clinics in Oliver and Osoyoos

Oliver Mobile Clinic

Location: Visitor Information Centre, 6431 Station Street

Time: Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Who: People in the Oliver area who are born in 2009 or earlier and who have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or anyone who received their first dose more than 49 days ago.

Osoyoos Mobile Clinic

Location: Gyro Osoyoos Park, 15 Park Place

Time: Thursday, July 15 and Friday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Who: People in the Osoyoos area who are born in 2009 or earlier and who have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or anyone who received their first dose more than 49 days ago.