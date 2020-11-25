Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix

“I have no time for people who are belligerent and are trying to make some sort of a statement about anti-vax, and think that this is not a truly challenging pandemic,” Henry said Wednesday.

“I have no time for people who believe that wearing a mask somehow makes them ill or is a sign of lack of freedom. To me, it’s about respect for our fellow people who are suffering through this with us, and about making sure we’re doing our piece in solidarity to get us through this really challenging time.”

“When people try and compare what really is at best inconvenience with injustice, I think they’re just wrong,” Dix added.