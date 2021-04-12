Downloading – at its finest

RE: ADDITIONAL CAPITAL FUNDING REQUEST FOR THE 2021/22 FISCAL YEAR

Request from IH to designation Penticton walk in clinic as a HOSPITAL

As a follow up to our funding request letter dated December 17, 2020 we would like to present you with an additional project, for which Interior Health (IH) has received government approval to proceed with. The formal announcement from the Ministry of Health (MoH) was released on March 9, 2021. We apologize for this ask outside of the normal capital funding request timelines.

Urgent & Primary Care Centre (UPCC) at Unit #101 – 437 Martin Street, Penticton

UPCC is consistent with the strategic direction of both IH and the MoH and supports a team-based primarycare model. In order to alleviate acute care pressures, non-emergent care can be delivered safely outside of the emergency department of an acute care facility and in a more appropriate community setting, which provides a model of care that works for care providers, patients and the broader system of care. The UPCC will be open to all people living in the South Okanagan area for urgent primary care. Longitudinal primary care services have been developed to support the underserved population living in this region. This proposed model of care is supported through a strong partnership between IH and the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice, the Martin Street Outreach Centre Association, OneSky Community Resources, engagement with local Aboriginal partners including the Penticton Indian Band and Ooknakane Friendship Centre, and patient partners. It will reduce wait times, increase access to primary care, reduce workload for IH staff and physicians, reduce congestion in the emergency department and improve patient flow.

The UPCC will open on March 31, 2021, in a phased approach. The team will first provide long-term primary care services for people with mental health and substance use needs. Once fully staffed, the UPCC will provide urgent and primary care services to people living in Penticton and the surrounding communities. We are requesting funding for this project from the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District for 40% of the project’s cost estimate of $2.5 million in the total amount of $1.0 million.

As this is a new IH facility please consider passing a resolution requesting IH to pursue the designation of this site under the Hospital District Act.

We would appreciate it, if you could submit this request to your Board for consideration. Please advise us of the meeting date when this will be discussed to enable us to have IH representatives attend and to answer questions that may arise. If the request should receive approval, please send Laura Dalton a copy of the relevant bylaw for our records.

Sylvia Weir, Chief Financial Officer

Interior Health