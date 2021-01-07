Donors come through for new CT at PRH

Funding for a second CT scanner at Penticton Regional Hospital is now in place – thanks to the support of donors throughout the region.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation is pleased to announce their $3-million fundraising campaign for a new CT (computerized tomography) unit at PRH has successfully reached its goal.

“We’ve received an extraordinary response from the community in support of this project. It’s so heart-warming,” stated Peter Steele, chair of the SOS Medical Foundation board. “Our sincere thanks to everyone who donated.”

The fundraising campaign was launched last May when Peters Bros. Construction pledged an incredible $1.7-million to the project. During the ensuing months, individual donors, service organizations and businesses throughout the South Okanagan Similkameen came through with a further $1.3 million.

The Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District also contributed $2 million to the project. In addition to the machine itself, extensive building renovations are required.

This latest model CT will provide higher quality images and reduce the heavy demand on the existing machine which currently operates from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on-call overnight.

The CT was not part of the original plans for the $312-million PRH expansion – now into Phase 2 including a major upgrade to the Emergency Department. The new machine will be located near the ER and should be operational by the time the renovation is complete in early 2022.

The SOS Medical Foundation raises funds to assist healthcare facilities throughout the South Okanagan Similkameen.