Donating proceeds to hospital

South Okanagan Vintage Car Club will be gifting $4000 to the South Okanagan General Hospital.

March 25 10 am SOGH Main Entrance

The people that will be involved in the presentation will be

Dave Hanley – Swap meet Chairman

Dave Doman – Past President

Wayne Russell – Vice President

The money we have raised from our swap meet that we had last year in Oliver from our sponsors and ticket sales.

We are able to donate $4000.00 to the SOGH to go towards whatever they need – after their renovations ie: furniture or equipment.

Our club consists of approximately 110 members husbands and wives and single people. They come from Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton, Summerland, Cawston, Keremeos & Princeton.

We get together on the last Sunday of each month for a meeting in OK Falls at the Senior Center.

We go on road trips, excursions and this year is our 30th Annual Swap Meet will be held at the Oliver Community Center in April.