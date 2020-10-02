Donald John Trump – has Covid 19

,

His wife has it too

Staff members have it too

His youngest son does not have it

You don’t have it

I don’t have it

Welcome to the fall of Covid 2020

Comments

  1. Just a clarification please – if anyone knows. It was announced that Trump tested positive for the virus. But is it then correct to also say he actually has covid 19? Is there some difference?

    Publisher: Covid-19 yes, a corona virus yes, a influenza virus no, a cold no

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*