Do you understand? …..or do you care?

Biden vs Trump

One guy appears to be winning and one person thinks he is above the law. You pick.

Here is what I have established…….

Biden confirmed with 264 votes in the electoral college

Trump confirmed with 214 votes in the electoral college

Total electoral college vote 538 – a 270 count is needed to win

States that have not finished the vote or have not declared a victor

20 Pennsylvania T

16 Georgia T

15 North Carolina T

11 Arizona B

06 Nevada B

03 Alaska T

The T or B attached to the above indicates the leader on the count

So Add 17 to 264

So add 54 to 214

This is the rational by which the decision desk at ODN news has made its prediction.

For TRUMP to win – he must win all the T states and 1 of the B states.

Likely ??