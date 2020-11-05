Do you understand? …..or do you care?

Biden vs Trump
One guy appears to be winning and one person thinks he is above the law. You pick.
Here is what I have established…….
Biden confirmed with 264 votes in the electoral college
Trump confirmed with 214 votes in the electoral college
Total electoral college vote 538 – a 270 count is needed to win
States that have not finished the vote or have not declared a victor
20 Pennsylvania T
16 Georgia T
15 North Carolina T
11 Arizona B
06 Nevada B
03 Alaska T
The T or B attached to the above indicates the leader on the count
So Add 17 to 264
So add 54 to 214
This is the rational by which the decision desk at ODN news has made its prediction.
For TRUMP to win – he must win all the T states and 1 of the B states.
Likely ??
