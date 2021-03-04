Do you know this man?

Police looking to identify robbery suspect.

RCMP are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted staff at an Oliver cannabis store, before stealing cannabis products.

TEN DAYS AGO – On February 22nd, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., staff at the BC Cannabis store in Oliver, BC, reported a male entered their store, and after being denied a refund, assaulted a staff member. The suspect then proceeded to steal several cannabis products.

Police patrolled the area, and collected video surveillance of the suspect.

“We’re releasing video of the suspect to the public as we hope to identify him, and prevent him from committing future offences of this kind in the South Okanagan,” said Cst. James Grandy.

A Caucasian male, with a French-Canadian accent, wearing a navy blue baseball cap, black jacket, dark pants and shoes, with short light blonde facial hair.

The suspect is described as:

· Male, Caucasian

· French-Canadian accent

· 5’10 inches tall

· Short brown hair

· Light blonde facial hair, short

Clothing:

· Blue baseball cap

· Navy blue jacket

· Blue pants

· Dark shoes

If you witnessed this incident, can identify the suspect, or have any other information, you are asked to call the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.

Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.