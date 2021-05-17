Do you… do you remember the good old days……………….

When I was a kid Don, Cevie, George and Linda lived here – a huge part of the community
Go back further to see this……….
Came across this picture of my dad, Don Becker, taken in 1955 when he first bought Johnnies Taxi – soon to be called Four Star Taxi.
Note the three digit phone number painted on the door of the cab. He’s parked in front of Coy’s Meats. I remember going in there with mom.
Linda Isaak (nee Becker)
Comments
Beverley Coy Downer says
I remember back in the 50’s the two names for the Taxis’s. My Uncle Don Coy, and my Dad Lyle Coy operated Coy’s Meats. I worked part time Friday after
school and on Saturdays for about a year and a half till I left for the Air Force in
1959. I was surprised to see the building those people lived in when I drove by
on Kootenay Street today. Oliver is sure changing