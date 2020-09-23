Do you attend at the Oliver Food Bank?

As we approach October and cooler weather, effective Wednesday October 7 we will be receiving clients back inside the Food Bank to check-in and pick up hampers between 9:00 and 11:00 a.m.

Due to physical distancing requirements, only one client at a time will be allowed inside.

In order to enter the building, you must be wearing a mask and keep it on while inside, sanitize your hands (sanitizer will be provided), and show your Food Bank ID card at the desk.

Your hamper will be placed on a table which you will collect on exiting the building.

To ensure your safety and ours, regular sanitizing of all surfaces will be done by our volunteers.