Do we ever talk about the good news?

87.8% (3,799,479) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose

Fact from Dr. Henry

What is going on that the world is so concerned about?

Lets move on soon to the number of children vaccinated

Lets move on soon to how many have vaxx passports

Lets move on soon to how many people fly into BC each day with a disease

Lets move on soon to how many people died each day or week prior to Covid

Lets move on soon to getting back to normal….. treating health care professionals as neighbours and hero’s

The crisis is over….. or is someone trying to keep this crisis alive. The Bennest Cave Variant – OMG

No one likes protests or silly humour but I have to watch old John Wayne movies 24 hours a day to keep sane.

Turn off the TV and the anxiety will go away!!~! I hope………………..