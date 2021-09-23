Do we ever talk about the good news?

87.8% (3,799,479) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose
Fact from Dr. Henry
What is going on that the world is so concerned about?
Lets move on soon to the number of children vaccinated
Lets move on soon to how many have vaxx passports
Lets move on soon to how many people fly into BC each day with a disease
Lets move on soon to how many people died each day or week prior to Covid
Lets move on soon to getting back to normal….. treating health care professionals as neighbours and hero’s
The crisis is over….. or is someone trying to keep this crisis alive. The Bennest Cave Variant – OMG
No one likes protests or silly humour but I have to watch old John Wayne movies 24 hours a day to keep sane.
Turn off the TV and the anxiety will go away!!~! I hope………………..
Comments
Bob Barker says
cancel christmas
Shut down totally – no one moves
Shop prior to Dec 20
Do what you have to do
Stay in your cabin for two weeks
Go back school Jan 3
Is it over yet?
Who is ready for the fifth wave
Who is ready for the second booster – yup three needles