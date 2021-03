Google Map – shows general area

Monday March 1

3:45 am

Oliver Fire crews dispatched to a location adjacent to River Rd, north of Oliver, just off Hwy 97

Two tenders with water, fire and rescue trucks dispatched to the scene

One structure affected but not a home – according to Fire Chief Bob Graham

It appears grass fire was lit as a burn pile, smouldered and then flared – spread to trees.

Command terminated at 5:40 am