Friday 8:35 pm

Chimney fire at one storey home near Mountainview Street and Mountainview Court. Fire seemed to flare at the top of the structure with nothing showing in the fire box below. Smoke bombs and spray water put out the fire with firefighters on the roof.

Sunday – 1:37 am

Report of a small smouldering fire at or near a residence – close to Sandpoint and McKinney Rd.

Oliver Fire Department spent about an hour ensuring the fire was out and residents safe.