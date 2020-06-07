Discussion for council – next week

DELEGATIONS – Alexis Roumanis

– Wine barrel signage

• Roumanis presented examples of signage constructed from wine barrels to the Committee

o Interested businesses proposed to be offered an opportunity to have their logo printed on a wine barrel sign in conjunction with a ‘sponsor’ winery, with Town of Oliver branding also displayed

o Arterra Wines has committed to donating barrels

o 6 different styles of signs, approximate cost to participating business estimated at $200

o Visit Oliver.ca or Wine Capital of Canada to be printed at the bottom of sign

o Presented 3 recommendations for consideration of the Committee

▪ Amend sign bylaw to allow 3rd party advertisements on signage

▪ Wine barrel signs be exempt of fees

▪ To allow for wine barrel signage

• Styles of signs

o Roumanis indicated that a wall-mount sign could be hung from a corner of a business on an iron hook and cost approximately $120, a clock sign approximately $200 and a ground mounted sign at approximately $200

o Alberto Veintimilla, discussion on colours and possible stains to be used for consistency

• Discussion on potential advertising language for the Town and OTA and Wine Capital of Canada

o G. Scott, potential confusion on sponsoring businesses such as wineries also having their logos displayed on signage

• Administration of proposed wine barrel sign program

o A. Roumanis indicated he will volunteer to speak with local businesses for promotion

o Carol Sheridan, discussion on Oliver Tourism Association managing the proposed wine barrel sign program

o Larry Schwartzenberger, discussion regarding involvement of Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association

That the Committee recommends to Council to amend the Signage Bylaw as follows;

To allow 3rd party advertisement on wine barrel signage; and

To allow for wine barrel sandwich board signage; and

That wine barrel signs be exempt from permit fees. CARRIED