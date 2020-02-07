Discarded needles and (sharps) not a problem in Oliver

Sharps Disposal Bins

At the January 13, 2020 meeting, Town of Oliver Council directed staff to investigate the need for Sharps Disposal Bins with Public Works and Oliver Parks & Recreation. It has been determined that discarded sharps is not a problem in the community of Oliver. Each department noted that a maximum of 3, for a total of 6, discarded sharps required proper disposal. Public Works did mention that sharps are deposited in public garbage receptacles that are emptied manually.

The public works crews do take precautions when emptying receptacles to safe guard themselves.

Interior Health Authority will be advised that Sharps Disposal Bins are not required in Oliver.