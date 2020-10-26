Did Andrew step down?

Office of the Premier John Horgan

Premier’s statement on Andrew Wilkinson’s resignation as Opposition leader

“I want to thank Andrew Wilkinson for his service and dedication to the people of British Columbia in his role as Opposition leader. I’ve done that job, and I’ve often said it is the toughest job in politics. Mr. Wilkinson led the official opposition through a very challenging time for our province. He ran a spirited campaign and I wish him the best in the future.

“Mr. Wilkinson has made our province and our civic life stronger by offering his ideas and his vision for our province. We are all better for his contributions. I would also like to take the opportunity to thank all candidates from all parties who put their names forward in the election. Our democracy requires brave people to put their hands up, no matter the result.”

***

Andrew Wilkinson resigned Monday afternoon, two days after B.C.’s general election.

He conceded the election to the BC NDP on Sunday after the Liberal party lost 14 seats.

“It’s clear that the NDP will be forming the next government of British Columbia,” said Wilkinson, noting that approximately 500,000 votes have yet to be counted.

“Leading the BC Liberals has been a great honour, but now it’s time for me to make room for somebody else to take over this role.”

He has asked the party to immediately begin the process of electing a successor.

“Today we begin the exciting and challenging process of rebuilding the party.”