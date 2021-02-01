Diana Zakall (Marsel) – gone to soon

In Loving Memory Of

Diana Helen Zakall

Setember 15, 1943 – January 27, 2021

On January 27, 2021, at the age of 77, surrounded in love, held by her Daughter, Leasa, and Husband, Maurice, Diana Helen Zakall (nee Marsel) passed away peacefully as the snow fell in Oliver, BC. After 4 and a half years, she celebrated beating cancer this summer, an incredible accomplishment and proving to all the strength and resilience she had. The extent of her love given throughout the years was present around her and received through her connection to Spirit. She was celebrated as she was welcomed home by her parents, brothers & sisters, and many friends and family.

Diana was born on September 15, in 1943 in Olalla, BC, to Annabelle Labounty & Frank Marsel. With 14 siblings, she was raised being a self reliant, loving, and nurturing woman. When she was a teenager, she met the love of her life at Steele’s swimming hole on Island Road. Last October, together, they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary, with a love that could heal all.

She is survived by her Husband, Maurice, her two sons, Richard (Brenda) & Shawn (Brenda), and her daughter Leasa (Randy) Conley, her 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, as well as 5 sisters and 2 brothers.

Diana was a best friend to all who knew her, more than a sister, a mother, an aunt, a grandmother and great-grandmother; she held everyone in a very special place in her loving heart.

With an ever expanding family, she was always a phone call away to dish out any extra love. Finding any reason to celebrate, her home welcomed all. The aromas coming from her kitchen would draw you inside, and the joy of her laughter would keep you there, in the home that love built.

Everyone will remember her a little differently, as she cheers us on and celebrates our victories.

Forever held in our hearts and expressed through songs, her legacy will live on in the many passions she shared with all. Diana will be remembered be everyone who was lucky to love her.

