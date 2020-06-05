Development proposed – long overdue

The subject property is located on Fairview Road, in between the post office and the high school. The surrounding pattern of development consists of a mix of single family and institutional zoned properties.

The subject property is zoned RH1 (Residential High Density One), and designated by the OCP as HR (High Density Residential). In 2008, road closure Bylaw 1207 was adopted which involved the closure of Co-op Avenue and transfer to the subject property owner in exchange for a 2.5m road dedication and corner cut along Fairview Road.

This exchange did not occur until earlier in 2020, which paved the way for the proposed application. The size of the subject property is now 1870 m2. It is important to note that the road closure portion is covered by a statutory ROW which does not allow the owner to construct any buildings on it. Through this application, the Town is permitting the developers to construct a driveway, landscaping and fencing in this area provided the Town is not responsible to restore all of this works after exercising its right to access its infrastructure.

Proposal:

The applicant is proposing to construct a multi-family development involving a three-unit and four-unit townhouse for a total of seven dwelling units. The subject property is located within the Multiple Family Development Permit Area of the OCP and requires approval for the design and to address landscaping requirements. Secondly, the applicant is requesting a development variance permit to vary the following sections of Zoning Bylaw 1380:

• Section 12.1.7 (a)(ii): to decrease the minimum rear parcel line setback from 6.0m to 3.0m.

• Section 12.1.7 (a)(iv): to decrease the minimum exterior side parcel line setback from

6.0m to 3.0m.

Regulatory Provisions:

Policies in the OCP support the use of lands designated High Density Residential (HR) identified in Schedule ‘B’ (Official Community Plan Map) for townhomes and apartment buildings, accessory structures, parks, and neighbourhood commercial uses. The townhouse development proposal is aligned with the HR designation.