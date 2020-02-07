Development Permit needed for 60 seat downtown Dairy Queen – drive through

This application is seeking a site-specific zoning amendment to allow an eating and drinking establishment with a drive-thru food service at 6422 Main Street

A drive-thru restaurant is not typically associated with a downtown area in which buildings have zero front and side yard setbacks and no vehicle access from the main street. In the proposed amendment, the drive-thru entry and exit will be from Veterans Avenue and hidden from view of Main Street, which allows the building to be designed in a way that is consistent with the downtown zone.

The subject property is designated by Official Community Plan Bylaw 1370 as TC (Town Centre). The subject property is approximately 1,952 m2 in area and is currently undeveloped. The subject property is comprised of Lots 1-7 of the original Oliver Townsite, which were consolidated into one lot in 2012.

A gas station was constructed on Lots 1-6 in the late 1950’s and was demolished in 1998. A single family dwelling was demolished on Lot 7 in 2009.

The subject property is located in a high profile location at the north entry into the Town. The site is bordered by single family dwellings to the west and north, with commercial development to the east and south.

The applicant is proposing to construct a two-storey mixed-use building with a 60-seat Dairy Queen on the bottom storey and four (two-bedroom) units on the second storey. Since a drive thru food service is not permitted within the TC (Town Centre) zone, a site-specific zoning amendment is required.

The TC (Town Centre) designation of the OCP supports mixed-use retail and medium density multi-family residential development above commercial uses. The subject property is located

within the Town Centre Development Permit Area, thus a development permit will be required prior to construction.