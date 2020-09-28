Details of investigation not to be released

One man is in hospital and 3 have been arrested after a shooting in Keremeos.

The Penticton RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) has assumed conduct of an ongoing criminal investigation into a shooting incident, which occurred at a property in Keremeos on Saturday September 26.

The victim was taken to a local medical clinic by an associate, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was then transported by air ambulance to a regional hospital for further medical care. His injuries are not considered life threatening. RCMP, who do not believe that public safety is at risk, immediately responded and arrested three individuals at the scene. All 3 have since been released from custody pending further investigation. The police investigation is active and ongoing at this time being supported by the Keremeos RCMP.

Due to the nature of the event and to protect the integrity of the investigation, further information will not be released at this time.

