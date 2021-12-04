Desert Sun asking the community for help

More families and individuals than ever in the South Okanagan are struggling. Throughout the pandemic and particularly in the last six months, Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre has noticed a steep and very worrying jump in demand for all of its services. Calls to the Desert Sun office from people in need are up more than 300% over two years ago, its Safe Home for women escaping violence is in overflow mode almost all the time, and the number of requests for counselling of all kinds continues to drastically rise. To meet this need, Desert Sun needs your help.

Desert Sun is currently holding its most important community fundraiser of the year: the Empty Bowls and Baskets online fundraiser, held Nov 15th-Dec 15th. The fundraiser is a grassroots plea for our community to help fund critical but underfunded programs. The ultimate in “locals helping locals”, every dollar raised will stay right here in the South Okanagan, helping your friends, neighbours and community members.

“People are tired this year. Businesses are stretched thin. The fundraiser has been slower than we’d hoped – slower than last year and slower than we need, especially given how huge the demand is for our services this year,” says Marieze Tarr, Desert Sun’s Executive Director.

“If I can get one message out to our community, it’s: We need your help. Community need is higher than ever, and we can’t provide the support people need without your help.”

Desert Sun hopes to raise $35,000 from the community through this fundraiser. That, combined with $25,000 in matched funding committed by an incredibly generous local donor, will mean Desert Sun reaches its goal of $60,000: the amount required to help key programs like its Safe Home program, Men’s Counselling program, and Early Years program operating.

“Every dollar will make a difference, and thanks to the matching funds provided by the anonymous donor, every dollar donated will carry twice the impact,” says Tarr.

Some of the dollars raised through the Empty Bowls fundraiser will go to support Share the Spirit, a gift hamper program for families in need. With just one week left until gift hamper delivery day, Desert Sun is still looking for sponsors for a few hampers. If you’d like to help make a local family’s Christmas bright, please get in touch with Share the Spirit coordinator Benita Baerg at Benita@desertsun.ca.

The Empty Bowls and Baskets fundraiser is on now until December 15th. Donors may choose whether they’d like to direct their funds to a specific Desert Sun program, or can request that Desert Sun direct the funds to the area of greatest need.

Funds can be: e-transferred to accounting@desertsun.ca; mailed to PO Box 1890, Oliver BC, V0H1T0; or dropped off at either the Oliver or Osoyoos Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre office. Desert Sun will provide a charitable receipt for any contribution over $20.