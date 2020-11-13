Day care closes in Osoyoos?

ODN talked to Osoyoos Elementary School Principal – Dave Foster this afternoon after an early morning story about a closure of a daycare facility adjacent to the school

not part of School District 53 day care identified as Osoyoos Child Care 6609 – 89th Street Child Care Centre is a business adjacent to Jack Shaw Park – to south and below school Story written for the Penticton Herald states one parent of one child tested positive for C-19 Interior Health when contacted would not confirm or deny All school district employees concerned but not informed by IH about any danger Centre expected to re open next week.