Day care closes in Osoyoos?

,

 

 

ODN talked to Osoyoos Elementary School Principal  – Dave Foster this afternoon after an early morning story about a closure of a daycare  facility adjacent to the school

  1. not part of School District 53
  2. day care identified as Osoyoos Child Care  6609 – 89th Street
  3. Child Care Centre is a business adjacent to Jack Shaw Park – to south and below  school
  4. Story written for the Penticton Herald states one parent of one child tested positive for C-19
  5. Interior Health when contacted would not confirm or deny
  6. All school district employees concerned but not informed by IH about any danger
  7. Centre expected to re open next week.

