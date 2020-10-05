Darryl Seres for the Conservative Party

Darryl Seres, a South Okanagan resident, will be representing BC’s Conservatives in the riding of Boundary-Similkameen in the October 24th provincial election.

In making this announcement over the weekend, Conservative leader Trevor Bolin noted Seres comprehensive background of experience.

“Darryl Seres has twelve years involvement in the non-profit sector — mainly in education, management, and overseas in humanitarian development.”

“He has also spent the last four years working in the Okanagan wine and tourism industry as he completes his Masters at UBC Okanagan in the fields of history, religion, and politics”.

Speaking today from his home Seres remarked, “It is crucial that we expand inter-provincial trade to benefit our wine and agricultural producers and to break our dependence on foreign supply chains for critical sectors of the economy such as health care and information technology.”

The Seres family made the move to the south Okanagan community of Osoyoos ten years ago, and have since put down roots in the community. Darryl is also the current Vice-President of BC’s Conservatives.

“People are tired of their elected representatives putting partisan politics and special interest groups first. It’s time for elected officials to represent the needs of their constituents”, concluded Seres.