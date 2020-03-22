Dangers of international travel

It is not known how many Canadians are outside the country and struggling to find a way back, though Global Affairs Canada said Friday more than 430,000 people have registered with embassies abroad to let them know their whereabouts.

Champagne said any Canadians in countries where commercial flights are still available are expected to make their own arrangements but he is negotiating with countries that have closed airspace and borders to try and get Canadians out. An Air Canada flight from Morocco to Montreal was scheduled for Saturday, and additional flights are in the works to bring Canadians home from Peru and Spain. Negotiations are also underway with governments in India, the Philippines, and Ecuador, Champagne said.

***

Our poll is based on information we know from those that have returned safely and from some who are trapped south of the USA because air travel is extremely limited and costly.