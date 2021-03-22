Crime – what is it?

Well statistics show (from RCMP) that crime comes in many forms:

Assault

Wounding

Guns shooting at persons

Homocide

Violence against women, domestic violence

Robberies and B & E, Stolen property, trespass

and other lesser offences – impaired driving, speeding, careless use of a vehicle

Recently our local newspaper said there was an “epidemic” of crime locally – and I just don’t see it.

We have recorded in the last ten years a number of vicious gang like attacks on people known to police and many unsolved deaths.

We have had spats of drug raids, break ins and theft. BUT

Look at the NEWS – rather peaceful with the crooks living and working their trade in OK Falls, Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon.

Not much to report in Keremeos, Summerland, Osoyoos or Oliver – yet!! or lately!!