Crime spree over with suspect nabbed

The man suspected of robbing businesses across the Okanagan has been caught thanks to a joint investigation by multiple RCMP detachments.

The crime spree, which included retail outlets in Osoyoos, Oliver, Okanagan Falls, Penticton, West Kelowna and Vernon, stretched over the time period of Oct. 18 to Nov. 14.

Prolific offender management teams from both Penticton and Vernon, along with West Kelowna’s general investigation section, worked together to identify and then arrest Shawn Lamouroux, a 37-year-old Vernon resident.

The BC Prosecution Service has approved seven counts of robbery against him and Lamouroux remains in custody.