Crime down in South Okanagan – rate down 15%

Superintendent Brian Hunter

Officer in Charge

Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP Detachment

Total reported crime events in Penticton for the period was 2,054 which is down 15% from last year (2,405).

This change is driven largely by the decrease in Property Crime, which went from 1,561 to 1,152 – a decrease of 26% from the same reporting period last year. There have been several search warrants executed and arrests of chronic offenders, including known drug dealers, during this reporting period. Recidivism in the community remains a problem.

2020/21 Penticton Detachment Policing Priorities

• Crime Reduction (Property Crimes and Drugs): Identifying and managing prolific offenders through enhanced enforcement in partnership with community agencies (ie: Crown, Probation, Mental Health). The focus will be on drug and property crime offenders.

• Traffic – Road Safety: Increased enforcement, both tickets and written warnings. Reduction of Impaired drivers on the roads through criminal code charges and Immediate Roadside Prohibitions. Joint operations with South Okanagan District Traffic Units. Education and Awareness campaigns to be presented to the community throughout the year.

• Family and Sexual Violence: Focus on education, awareness and community support to foster a “wrap around” approach of harm reduction. Creating a supportive environment for victims of family and sexual violence to have the confidence to come forward and seek assistance from the police and community partners.

• Employee Wellness: Policing can be very stressful for both our sworn police officers and our civilian employees who support police operations. The effects of this stress can be devastating. The detachment will be forming a wellness committee whose objective will be to share wellness strategies as well as organizing wellness activities for all employees (workshops, group hikes/activities, etc.)