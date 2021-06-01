Crews on scene for more than 3 hours in Osoyoos

16:27 hours May 30th, Osoyoos Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 12000 block of Hwy 97.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue responded with 3 Engines, 2 Command Vehicles, 1 Rescue, 1 Water Tender, and requested another Water Tender from Oliver for Mutual Aid. A total of 17 fire personnel were on the scene. Upon the arrival of the Command Vehicle, flames were coming out a South West window and fire had started burning through the roof. All occupants were out of the structure.

The first Engine arrived approximately 8 minutes from the time of the emergency page out. Firefighters pulled attack lines and knocked down the fire from the outside. Crews were on scene for 3.5 hours fighting the fire and completing overhaul work.

7 people are in the care of Emergency Support Services BC.

The cause is under investigation.