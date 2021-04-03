Covid – your neighbours April 2, 2021, 6:20 am Most recent – region wide pictorial of Covid cases The figures reflects cases per level of population White – no cases through colour changes to dark brown – Merritt and Revelstoke considered to be hot spots
Comments
Carolyn Tipler says
The numbers on the map shown are very confusing. If the numbers represent the number of cases then why is Central Okanagan not also a hot spot? Are there 14 cases south of Penticton?
Publisher: You jest – the government is confusing. A bit like the vaccine roll out.
Carolyn Tipler says
No jest at all. I looked at several other Interior Health maps to try to find some clarity to no avail. The vaccine roll out seems to be working very well in other areas – those not in Interior Health’s domain. I won’t hold my breath waiting for an explanation from them.
Publisher: IH is so bad – they are not sending me any information on the local figures or the region’s concerns, outbreaks. I have to steal some things from other media.
Carolyn Tipler says
Thanks for your efforts to keep us informed.