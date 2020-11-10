Covid uptick – requires increased care

“We have seen the virus spread in people’s homes, in a number of workplaces and with indoor group physical activities. This is increasing the risk across the entire province and we need to do all we can to stop this – now.

“This latest action in our COVID-19 response is about putting a short-term pause on non-essential activities and travel to ensure our essential activities – like school and work – can safely continue.

“For those regions included in the Public Health orders, we ask that you prioritize ‘critical’ over ‘optional’ for the next two weeks. As we have done before, socialize virtually, plan parties and celebrations when it is safe to get together and support your neighbours at a distance.

“If you are in doubt about whether to travel or see someone, do not do it. If you can adjust your usual routine to see fewer people, then now is the time.

“We ask every business in the province to revisit its COVID-19 safety plans to ensure you are doing all you can to protect your employees and customers.

“Businesses operating within the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health authority regions must now ensure all employees conduct daily health symptom checks to ensure everyone coming into your workplace is healthy. For those locations providing indoor group physical activities, new guidance and safety requirements are under development to help ensure you can continue to operate safely.

“We recognize taking a step back now has an impact on our mental, emotional and financial well-being. Especially with Remembrance Day ahead, let’s all look to our veterans who have shown us how important it is to persevere when there seems to be more darkness than light.”

Source: Ministry of Health and Dr. Bonnie Henry