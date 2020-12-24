Covid update-Interior Health (IH)

·IH is reporting 70 new cases overnight, for a total of 3,510.

· 675 cases are active and on isolation.

· Twenty-nine people are in hospital; six of them in ICU.

· Total number of deaths in IH remains at 18.

Update on outbreaks:

· Teck mining operations has 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.

· McKinney Place long term care in Oliver has 75 cases.

· Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has 8 cases.

· Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has at 15 cases.

· Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 14 cases.