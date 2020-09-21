Covid Update in BC for Monday

Three 24-hour reporting periods.
In the first reporting period from Sept. 18 to 19 we had 121 new cases.
From Sept. 19 to 20 we had 117 new cases
In the last 24 hours, we have had a further 128 new cases.
4 new deaths reported Monday
Total 227
