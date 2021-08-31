Covid update

As of Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, 84.2% (3,904,121) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 76.4% (3,541,731) received their second dose.

In addition, 84.9% (3,672,685) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 77.5% (3,350,149) received their second dose.

Over a three-day period, B.C. is reporting 1,853 new cases of COVID-19, including four epi-linked cases, for a total of 165,413 cases in the province:

* Aug. 27-28: 769 new cases

* Aug. 28-29: 581 new cases

* Aug. 29-30: 503 new cases

There are 5,918 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 157,419 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 176 individuals are in hospital and 91 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

The new/active cases include:

* 531 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,371

* 295 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 1,076

* 707 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 2,424

* 142 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 453

* 178 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 587

* no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada

* Total active cases: seven

In the past 72 hours, seven new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 1,814.

***

in the previous week

As of Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, 83.2% (3,856,248) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 74.9% (3,473,215) received their second dose.

In addition, 84.0% (3,631,656) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 76.1% (3,292,549) received their second dose.

Over a three-day period, B.C. is reporting 1,711 new cases of COVID-19, including three epi-linked cases, for a total of 160,630 cases in the province:

* Aug. 20-21: 724 new cases

* Aug. 21-22: 545 new cases

* Aug. 22-23: 442 new cases

There are 5,056 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 153,627 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 133 individuals are in hospital and 80 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

The new/active cases include:

* 419 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 1,194

* 290 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 1,223

* 768 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 1,930

* 100 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 298

* 133 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 401

* one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada

* Total active cases: 10

In the past 72 hours, 16 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 1,801.