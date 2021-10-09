Covid stats update

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 7,937,214 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, 82.2% (3,811,076) those 12 and older have received their second dose.
In addition, 83% (3,587,996) of eligible adults have received their second dose.
B.C. is reporting 743 new cases of COVID-19
There are currently 5,969 active cases of COVID-19 in the province
Of the active cases, 360 individuals are currently in hospital and 137 are in intensive care.
The new/active cases include:
* 265 new cases in Fraser Health
* Total active cases: 2,339
* 69 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
* Total active cases: 833
* 143 new cases in Interior Health
* Total active cases: 1,129
* 196 new cases in Northern Health
* Total active cases: 893
* 70 new cases in Island Health
* Total active cases: 717
In the past 24 hours, five new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,001.
The new deaths include:
* Fraser Health: three
* Interior Health: one
* Northern Health: one
In IHA region
