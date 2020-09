Thursday – 165 new cases – 1 reported death

Prior

Wednesday – 122 new cases

Tuesday – 97 new cases

Monday – 61 new cases – 6 reported deaths over the weekend

Sunday – 119 new cases

Saturday – 137 new cases

Friday – 132 new cases

Week totals

7 deaths reported for a total of 220

621 new cases reported for a total of 1705 active cases