5 million doses of vaccine “jabbed” in BC

“Tuesday, we are reporting that 78.3% of all adults in B.C. and 77.0% of those 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“In total, 4,941,795 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 1,368,464 of which are second doses.

“We have had 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

“Of the new cases, seven are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, seven are in the Fraser Health region, three are in the Island Health region, 10 are in the Interior Health region and two are of people who reside outside of Canada. There are no new cases in the Northern Health region.

Of the active cases, 110 individuals are currently hospitalized, 34 of whom are in intensive care.

“There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,754 deaths in British Columbia.

“British Columbia continues to maintain a positive momentum, allowing our province to safely move forward with Step 3 of BC’s Restart plan. We have seen that community transmission, hospitalizations and deaths are all declining as immunizations are going up.

“Importantly, as the level of risk has decreased, we can now bridge from COVID-19 public health orders to safety guidance.