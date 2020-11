There are 198 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 63 of whom are in intensive care.

Currently, 10,960 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure

We have had 177 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 484 in the Fraser Health region, 16 in the Island Health region, 18 in the Interior Health region, 21 in the Northern Health region.

“There have been 310 deaths in British Columbia.

Source: BC Health Ministry